Smiling Rocks launches Men’s Engagement Solitaire Collection

Smiling Rocks has launched its latest collection for the charismatic gentlemen …’Men’s Engagement Solitaire Rings’ collection studded in lab-grown diamonds, says a press release from the US based company.

Smiling Rock’s first Men’s engagement ring campaign is all about the connection a man has with its jewelry, the magnetic aura presented with the simple and classic rings on them. Featuring 6 different rings, Asscher Ring, Slim Emerald Ring, Sparkle Ring, Octagon Ring, Square Ring and Dome Ring, all these are available from 1ct to 3ct center stones. These rings are set in 14K gold, 18K or platinum, a perfect affordable luxury with the best value.

This collection is launched worldwide with Smiling Rocks retail partners. Each of the Smiling Rocks diamonds is laser inscribed with the brand’s logo as an identity mark and transparency of the lab-grown diamond origin.

“We are very excited to be the only lab-grown diamond brand that has launched this collection for all the men. Men’s rings have always been under-explored by the design world, as seen usually the options are plain metal bands. Smiling Rocks has taken a strong step to vision this line using bold diamond sizes with the right designs and shapes that fit men’s tastes and personalities. This launch is a new trend we are setting in the industry to introduce a Men’s line with all our retail partners,” explains Zulu Ghevriya, CEO and Co-founder of Smiling Rocks.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





