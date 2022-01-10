Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Smiling Rocks launches Men’s Engagement Solitaire Collection
Smiling Rock’s first Men’s engagement ring campaign is all about the connection a man has with its jewelry, the magnetic aura presented with the simple and classic rings on them. Featuring 6 different rings, Asscher Ring, Slim Emerald Ring, Sparkle Ring, Octagon Ring, Square Ring and Dome Ring, all these are available from 1ct to 3ct center stones. These rings are set in 14K gold, 18K or platinum, a perfect affordable luxury with the best value.
This collection is launched worldwide with Smiling Rocks retail partners. Each of the Smiling Rocks diamonds is laser inscribed with the brand’s logo as an identity mark and transparency of the lab-grown diamond origin.
“We are very excited to be the only lab-grown diamond brand that has launched this collection for all the men. Men’s rings have always been under-explored by the design world, as seen usually the options are plain metal bands. Smiling Rocks has taken a strong step to vision this line using bold diamond sizes with the right designs and shapes that fit men’s tastes and personalities. This launch is a new trend we are setting in the industry to introduce a Men’s line with all our retail partners,” explains Zulu Ghevriya, CEO and Co-founder of Smiling Rocks.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished