Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Yesterday
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Jonathan Tack Joins GSI as Executive Vice President of Business Development
"I am thrilled to welcome Jonathan Tack to GSI," says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI. “Our team is made up of leaders from the diamond and jewelry industry, and I am confident that Jonathan’s enthusiasm, energy, and vast industry knowledge will help GSI achieve continued growth and success.”
Jonathan has over 25 years of experience in the luxury goods sector. Following a decade of service as Vice President of Sales for Suberi Brothers where he revamped the legacy brand and launched e-commerce, Tack then founded Proposition Love where he designed for Cher, Kathy Griffin, and Tori Spelling and even appeared on the Chelsea Handler Show. Later, he led sales and marketing at Beauty Gem and SDC Designs. Throughout his career, Jonathan has successfully guided cross-functional teams while launching products into new markets, developing business strategies for multi-channel sales, and fostering lucrative partnerships. His professional drive and loyal relationships have brought him great success which he plans to continue at GSI.
"I am delighted to join such an esteemed and prestigious global organization,” says Jonathan Tack, Executive Vice President of Business Development, GSI. “The GSI team is building consumer trust and confidence in our industry through its integrity and innovation. I look forward to creating new opportunities that will be beneficial for GSI and for the entire diamond and fine jewelry industry.”
GSI is a globally renowned gemological organization that offers a myriad of services to the diamond and jewelry industry including grading reports and services for diamonds (both natural and lab-grown), colored gemstones, and jewelry. GSI is the leader in the testing and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in finished jewelry. The company also offers a variety of educational programs to the trade and has a dedicated internationally recognized team of researchers, scientists, and professionals committed to advancing gemological research in the industry.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished