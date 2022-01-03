Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
The formation of diamonds is associated with the split of the supercontinents
Diamonds rise to the surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, they are found trapped in igneous rocks called kimberlites.
However, the origin of this very specific magma is still poorly understood.
A new study by scientists from the University of Southampton shows that the occurrence of magmatism is probably associated with large tectonic cycles and, in particular, with the split of supercontinents.
The study of various deposits shows that kimberlite eruptions do not occur randomly, but rather impulsively, which is surprisingly synchronized with the decay cycles of supercontinents.
A new study sheds light on the relationship between the generation of kimberlite magmas and large tectonic cycles. The close connection with rifting processes is indicated by the fact that most kimberlites erupted each time about 25 million years after the beginning of the split of the supercontinents, writes futura-sciences.com.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished