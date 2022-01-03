The formation of diamonds is associated with the split of the supercontinents

Today News

Diamonds are known to form in the bowels of the Earth at a very great depth and at high temperatures.

Diamonds rise to the surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, they are found trapped in igneous rocks called kimberlites.

However, the origin of this very specific magma is still poorly understood.

A new study by scientists from the University of Southampton shows that the occurrence of magmatism is probably associated with large tectonic cycles and, in particular, with the split of supercontinents.

The study of various deposits shows that kimberlite eruptions do not occur randomly, but rather impulsively, which is surprisingly synchronized with the decay cycles of supercontinents.

A new study sheds light on the relationship between the generation of kimberlite magmas and large tectonic cycles. The close connection with rifting processes is indicated by the fact that most kimberlites erupted each time about 25 million years after the beginning of the split of the supercontinents, writes futura-sciences.com.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





