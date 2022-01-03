Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
RZM Murowa Q3 diamond output down 43%
It said the low diamond production was a result of processing low-grade ores from the K1 pit after the high-grade K2 pit reached pit life.
“The Associate’s Crown Jewel Project which will increase the processing capacity of the plant is progressing albeit at a slower pace than desired due to lack of adequate foreign currency,” said Rio Zim, the parent company of RZM Murowa.
No production figures for the period were provided.
However, RZM Murowa produced 240 000 carats in the first six months of 2021, representing a 4% decline from the comparative period's 250 000 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished