RZM Murowa Q3 diamond output down 43%

RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim has recorded a 43% drop in output in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier.

It said the low diamond production was a result of processing low-grade ores from the K1 pit after the high-grade K2 pit reached pit life.

“The Associate’s Crown Jewel Project which will increase the processing capacity of the plant is progressing albeit at a slower pace than desired due to lack of adequate foreign currency,” said Rio Zim, the parent company of RZM Murowa.

No production figures for the period were provided.

However, RZM Murowa produced 240 000 carats in the first six months of 2021, representing a 4% decline from the comparative period's 250 000 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





