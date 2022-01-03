Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
BlueRock Diamonds appoints new CEO
He will take over from Gus Simbanegavi, who is stepping down from his board position as Chief Operating Officer and chief executive of Kareevlei Mining effective 1 March 2022.
Burger, who has worked alongside Simbanegavi since May 2021, will oversee the recently commissioned 1-million tonne per annum plant at the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.
"We are delighted to welcome Meiring to the team as CEO of Kareevlei, whose experience in mine and plant management will enhance the management of Kareevlei,” said BlueRock chairperson Mike Houston.
“He has the advantage of having a good understanding of Kareevlei and brings strong leadership qualities at a crucial time as the team faces the ongoing and uncertain challenges of Covid alongside the move to ramp up production at the new processing facility during the wet season.”
Burger previously held senior positions at various companies including mining contractor, African Mining Solutions and First Quantum Minerals, where amongst other roles, he focused on turning around the open pit Sentinel Copper Mine in Zambia.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished