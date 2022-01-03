BlueRock Diamonds appoints new CEO

Today News

AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamonds has appointed Meiring Burgern as the chief executive of the company's subsidiary, Kareevlei Mining.

He will take over from Gus Simbanegavi, who is stepping down from his board position as Chief Operating Officer and chief executive of Kareevlei Mining effective 1 March 2022.

Burger, who has worked alongside Simbanegavi since May 2021, will oversee the recently commissioned 1-million tonne per annum plant at the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

"We are delighted to welcome Meiring to the team as CEO of Kareevlei, whose experience in mine and plant management will enhance the management of Kareevlei,” said BlueRock chairperson Mike Houston.

“He has the advantage of having a good understanding of Kareevlei and brings strong leadership qualities at a crucial time as the team faces the ongoing and uncertain challenges of Covid alongside the move to ramp up production at the new processing facility during the wet season.”

Burger previously held senior positions at various companies including mining contractor, African Mining Solutions and First Quantum Minerals, where amongst other roles, he focused on turning around the open pit Sentinel Copper Mine in Zambia.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





