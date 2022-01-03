DMCC’s ‘DDC 2022’ gains sponsorship from leading diamond companies

DMCC has announce that it will be hosting the fifth edition of its Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC 2022) with the support of leading industry organisations on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, with the theme ‘The Future of Diamonds’.

The DDC 2022 will be held with the support of three Platinum Sponsors - Stargems, a diamond trading, manufacturing, and auctioning company; Synova S.A., a pioneer in unique water jet guided laser technology; and Sociedade Mineira de Catoca Lda. (Catoca) an Angolan diamond mining company.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “In its fifth edition, the Dubai Diamond Conference continues to bring leaders from across the industry to Dubai, one of the world’s most important diamond trading hubs, to discuss the future of diamonds and how to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.”

Throughout the week of DDC, a series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai, including a Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards which will recognise significant contributions to the development of the global diamond and jewellery industry.The new Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai show will become one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces. Buyers and suppliers will gather in the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22 to the 24 February 2022 to trade and explore new business opportunities in Dubai. Finally, the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February at the iconic Alma/s Tower.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





