LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
DMCC’s ‘DDC 2022’ gains sponsorship from leading diamond companies
The DDC 2022 will be held with the support of three Platinum Sponsors - Stargems, a diamond trading, manufacturing, and auctioning company; Synova S.A., a pioneer in unique water jet guided laser technology; and Sociedade Mineira de Catoca Lda. (Catoca) an Angolan diamond mining company.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “In its fifth edition, the Dubai Diamond Conference continues to bring leaders from across the industry to Dubai, one of the world’s most important diamond trading hubs, to discuss the future of diamonds and how to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.”
Throughout the week of DDC, a series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai, including a Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards which will recognise significant contributions to the development of the global diamond and jewellery industry.The new Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai show will become one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces. Buyers and suppliers will gather in the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22 to the 24 February 2022 to trade and explore new business opportunities in Dubai. Finally, the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February at the iconic Alma/s Tower.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished