LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Israeli diamond industry shows impressive growth in 2021
By 2021, net polished diamond exports totalled $3.65 bn, an increase of 54% compared to 2020, and 7.5% compared to 2019. Net polished diamond imports amounted to $2.94 bn, an increase of 91% compared to 2020 and 21% compared to 2019.
Net exports of rough diamonds stood at $1.8 bn, an increase of 109% compared to 2020 and 25% compared to 2019. Net imports of rough diamonds to Israel totalled $2.07 bn, an increase of 94% compared to 2020 and 17.5% compared to 2019.
Ophir Gur, Diamond Controller and Director of the Diamond, Gemstones and Jewelry Administration said:” The impressive figures reflect the worldwide growth trends in the diamond and jewellery industries, but also due to the direct trade with the UAE, which began at the end of 2020.”
Aviel Elia, Managing Director-IDI said: We believe that the first quarter will show strong demand for diamonds as the US and other diamond buyers replenish inventories that were vastly reduced during the 2021 holiday season."
The Ministry of Economy and Industry sources said that the government was considering implementing a Free Trade Zone for diamonds, and also taking steps to strengthen trade with the UAE and the growing market in Qatar.
