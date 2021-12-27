Exclusive
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Today
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
Former Vice President of ALROSA has been appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber of Rosreestr
Vladislav Zhdanov has a degree in physics.
He received his education at the Ural State University (General and Molecular Physics), Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, City University London, Oxford University, and Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.
Vladislav Zhdanov is known as the author of a number of scientific articles on the use of synthesized and natural diamonds in modern high technologies, on the trends and prospects of their consumption in this area.
Having been appointed to a new position, Vladislav Zhdanov does not intend to give up academic research: he is currently in the final revision of an article on diamond mining and synthesis. There are also plans to study the coefficient of secondary electron emission of polycrystalline and single-crystal diamonds.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished