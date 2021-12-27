Former Vice President of ALROSA has been appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber of Rosreestr

Vladislav Zhdanov, professor at the Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018), has been appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber within Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography.

Vladislav Zhdanov has a degree in physics.

He received his education at the Ural State University (General and Molecular Physics), Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, City University London, Oxford University, and Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Vladislav Zhdanov is known as the author of a number of scientific articles on the use of synthesized and natural diamonds in modern high technologies, on the trends and prospects of their consumption in this area.

Having been appointed to a new position, Vladislav Zhdanov does not intend to give up academic research: he is currently in the final revision of an article on diamond mining and synthesis. There are also plans to study the coefficient of secondary electron emission of polycrystalline and single-crystal diamonds.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





