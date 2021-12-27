Exclusive
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds provides additional detail on proposed new financing arrangement
As described in a news release disseminated on December 29th, 2021, the Proposed Arrangement envisions a financing package which would provide US$50M that is subordinate to existing bonds.
This new debt, as currently proposed, would bear an interest rate of 8% per annum, paid semi-annually until December 15, 2022. Following this date, the interest rate would be 2% above the margin on the second lien notes then outstanding. The maturity date of this new debt would be December 15, 2027.
As a part of the new financing package, 41 million share warrants at an exercise price of C$0.78 per common share are contemplated to be provided to the provider of the new facility. These warrants would expire on December 15th, 2027.
It is expected that the provider of the new facility will be an entity ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Desmond.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished