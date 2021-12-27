Sigep and Vicenzaoro January postponed to March 2022

Sigep - The Dolce World Expo and Vicenzaoro January - The Jewellery Boutique Show, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group events, both scheduled for January, have been postponed to 12th – 16th March and 17th – 21st March 2022 respectively.

In view of current pandemic indicators, the trade associations concerned consider it impossible to attract significant attendance from both Italy and abroad, including Europe.

To be precise, requests received from all Sigep’s associative organizations have led IEG to acknowledge the fact that the negative evolution of the pandemic will not allow the show to be held in late January as planned.

Vicenzaoro January will also be moved to March in consultation and agreement with the market, trade associations, companies and operators.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





