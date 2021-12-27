Exclusive
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Today
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
Synthesis Technology will double synthetic diamond production this year
“We signed a target loan agreement with the Russian Federation Industrial Development Fund under the Component Products program; our project is called “Expansion of production capacity for the synthesis of carbon monocrystals”. The loan amount is 189 million rubles. In this regard, in 2022 we will launch a second press line, expand production capacity, and discuss a large expansion of contracts,” said the company’s spokeswoman to TASS.
She noted that using the funds allocated by the Industrial Development Fund, the company will purchase presses for growing diamonds, which will double its production capacity in 2022. “With this money allocated from the federal budget, we will purchase a second production line to expand. Now there are six presses, and there will be six more, that is, the production will double," she said.
Telling about this project in an interview with Rough&Polished in early 2020, Ekaterina Nagovitsyna, the company’s Director General in particular said, “This is our large project to scale up our production. We received a positive decision and funding approval from the Expert Council of the RF Industry Development Fund for this project. Since the end of 2019, we have been residents of the Moglino special economic zone, and since January 10, 2020, we have been renting a 1,700 sq. m area located in the Moglino SEZ. This gives us a great advantage in terms of tax preferences and expansion of our export opportunities, as well as the development of cross-border cooperation. Our project includes several stages, and if we reach the figure of 7,000 carats per year by the end of 2020, we will plan to expand to 90,000 carats per year by 2023.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished