ALROSA-Nyurba announces liquidation

ALROSA-Nyurba announced in a statement published on its website that it was liquidated on December 27, 2021, recommending that shareholders contact the Yakutsk Fund Center, which is a specialized registrar in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), on matters regarding maintaining and storing payments history, dividends, and liquidating quotas.

ALROSA-Nyurba was founded in 1997 with a more than 97-percent stake belonging to its parent company ALROSA and mined diamonds at the Nyurbinskoye and Botuobinskoye diamond deposits, which are part of the Nakyn kimberlite field.

After the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of ALROSA-Nyurba at the end of October 2019 decided to voluntarily liquidate the company, three shareholders of the company - Yuri Zhilyaev, Alexander Yankovsky, and Dmitry Samsonov - in June 2020 demanded that ALROSA be charged 34.7 billion rubles in favor of ALROSA-Nyurba for damage from the loss of rights to use diamond deposits.

ALROSA viewed the presented claims as unfounded since the decision to liquidate ALROSA-Nyurba and the liquidation procedure were carried out in full compliance with the law. After the proceedings, the Arbitration Court of Yakutia dismissed all claims against ALROSA.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





