27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced planned balance sheet strengthening
While the arrangements are non-binding, Mountain Province is working with Mr. Desmond in an effort to reach binding agreements early in 2022.
The Proposed Arrangement is subject to, among other things, finalization of the specific terms thereof, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, as well as shareholder and regulatory approval.
The Proposed Arrangement is subject to the requirements imposed on related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Proposed Arrangement is also subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the approval of the Company's disinterested shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101 and the rules of the TSX.
The Proposed Arrangement is currently expected to include the issuance of approximately US$50M of new debt. The New Notes are contemplated to mature in late 2027. The Company expects to use a portion of the proceeds of the New Notes to repay the US$25M first lien revolving credit facility provided by Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., an entity controlled by Mr. Desmond, which matures on March 31, 2022.
When implemented, the Proposed Arrangement would provide the Company with increased financial flexibility, and offer an increase in working capital, the potential for acceleration of existing note repurchases, and/or enhanced exploration activities at its 100% owned Kennady North Project.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This planned investment strengthens my own optimism as we look towards a broader capital structure optimization in 2022."
