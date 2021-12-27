Exclusive
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Diacore buys pink rough for $ 13.8 mn
Diacore specializes in rare coloured diamonds and has cut some of the world’s most famous diamonds, including the 203.04-carat De Beers Millennium Star and the 59.60-carat Pink Star flawless fancy vivid pink diamond.
Nir Livnat, Chairman Diacore, described the gem as a ‘rare masterpiece of nature’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished