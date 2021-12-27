SOKOLOV Jewelry House entered German market

Today News

The SOKOLOV Jewelry House has begun online sales of its goods in Germany, one of the largest markets in the European Union, using online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Zalando, according to retail.ru.

The company will use DHL to deliver the purchased jewelry to customers in Germany.

Prior to that, SOKOLOV expanded its retail chain in Moldova, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Romania. The brand has also launched sales through Amazon and Zalando in the US, Germany, UK, Austria, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and France.

“We launched our own website in Germany, as we see great potential in the mass market segment of the jewelry market and high interest in the brand on marketplaces in this country,” says Nikolay Polyakov, CEO of Sokolov, according to retail.ru. “Sales through Amazon and Zalando showed the promise of jewelry e-com in Europe, so we decided to expand the presence of the online channel in the EU. Next year we are considering scaling up our overseas expansion by launching sales through our own online platforms in Italy, Spain and other EU countries.”



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





