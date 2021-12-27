Exclusive
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
SOKOLOV Jewelry House entered German market
The company will use DHL to deliver the purchased jewelry to customers in Germany.
Prior to that, SOKOLOV expanded its retail chain in Moldova, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Romania. The brand has also launched sales through Amazon and Zalando in the US, Germany, UK, Austria, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and France.
“We launched our own website in Germany, as we see great potential in the mass market segment of the jewelry market and high interest in the brand on marketplaces in this country,” says Nikolay Polyakov, CEO of Sokolov, according to retail.ru. “Sales through Amazon and Zalando showed the promise of jewelry e-com in Europe, so we decided to expand the presence of the online channel in the EU. Next year we are considering scaling up our overseas expansion by launching sales through our own online platforms in Italy, Spain and other EU countries.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished