27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
The legendary boxer showed a watch for $18 million
Image credit: Jacob&Co
Undefeated American professional boxer, who competed in the welterweight category, Floyd Mayweather posted photos of a diamond watch on his Instagram page, which he bought for himself as a Christmas gift.
The cost of "The Billionaire" from Jacob & Co, completely encrusted with diamonds, is $18 million (about 15.8 million euros), writes 7sur7.be.
"The Billionaire" is among the most expensive watches in the world. According to media reports, 44-year-old Mayweather bought the watch from a Japanese jeweler in 2018.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished