Mountain Province announced outbreak of Covid-19 at Gacho Kué

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the declaration of an outbreak of Covid-19 at Gahcho Kué by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The entire workforce at Gahcho Kué is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and at this time no material impact to production is expected.

Four cases of Covid-19 have been detected at Gahcho Kué, with three individuals exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms. Eight close contacts are in quarantine and have tested negative. All other mine personnel has also tested negative following site-wide testing conducted on December 26th. On December 22nd, Gahcho Kué implemented heightened preventative measures on-site, over-and-above the baseline stringent safety measures due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Canada.

Mark Wall, the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very fortunate to have De Beers and Anglo American as our joint venture partner and operator, with our shared focus on employee safety and operational continuity. It is important that we continue the strenuous controls in place to protect both our people and the communities of the Northwest Territories."



Alexander Shishlo for Rough&Polished





