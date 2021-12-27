Exclusive
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Indian state Andhra Pradesh to launch hunt for diamonds
One of the blocks in AP’s Upparapalle spread over 37.5 sq km would be taken up for a detailed study to zero in on the area where the diamonds are present. The AP state government has decided to grant a composite licence through competitive bidding to explore the area.
A high-level committee comprising special chief secretary (industries) Karikal Valaven, principal secretaries of mines and geology and finance and senior officials from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the GSI sanctioned permission for the survey in Upparapalle.
The successful bidder will take up the survey of the area. Once the survey pinpoints the regions where diamonds are present in abundance, the government will go for the next step –-- an exploration of the gemstones.
Andhra Pradesh is known for its now-defunct diamond mines. The river basins of Penna and Krishna once harboured large diamond mines. But overexploitation had led to their extinction. However, several research studies in recent times revealed the presence of diamonds deep inside the earth. And the government has big plans to unearth the diamonds bringing back the old glory to the state. Nearly three centuries ago some of the world’s most famous diamonds, including the Kohinoor, were discovered in the Krishna river basin.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished