Indian state Andhra Pradesh to launch hunt for diamonds

Today News

The South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh (AP) is now set to launch a massive search for gemstones. The move comes after a preliminary survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) hinted at the presence of diamonds, according to a report in the Times of India.

One of the blocks in AP’s Upparapalle spread over 37.5 sq km would be taken up for a detailed study to zero in on the area where the diamonds are present. The AP state government has decided to grant a composite licence through competitive bidding to explore the area.

A high-level committee comprising special chief secretary (industries) Karikal Valaven, principal secretaries of mines and geology and finance and senior officials from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the GSI sanctioned permission for the survey in Upparapalle.

The successful bidder will take up the survey of the area. Once the survey pinpoints the regions where diamonds are present in abundance, the government will go for the next step –-- an exploration of the gemstones.

Andhra Pradesh is known for its now-defunct diamond mines. The river basins of Penna and Krishna once harboured large diamond mines. But overexploitation had led to their extinction. However, several research studies in recent times revealed the presence of diamonds deep inside the earth. And the government has big plans to unearth the diamonds bringing back the old glory to the state. Nearly three centuries ago some of the world’s most famous diamonds, including the Kohinoor, were discovered in the Krishna river basin.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





