Chaumet introduces new diamond cut with 88 facets

Today News

Jewelry brand Chaumet, whose history dates back to the 18th century, has introduced a new diamond cut - the "Empress Cut" with 88-facets, Vogue magazine reported.

The new hexagon-shaped stone is distinguished by an unusual light, which is more intense than the traditional diamond cut.

The inspiration for Chaumet's new jewelry line called Bee My Love, which includes rings, necklaces, and bracelets decorated with diamonds, was a bee, which is not only an iconic emblem of the house but also a symbol of eternity and royalty.

The color of gold necklaces and bracelets from Chaumet in the shape of honeycombs from Chaumet resembles honey, and inlaid diamonds seem to be the pistils of a flower on which a bee is about to land.



Alexander Shishlo for Rough&Polished



