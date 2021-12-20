Smolensk’s Kristall is in the process of large-scale re-equipment

Today News

Kristall, Russia’s major diamond manufacturer, has begun to master new equipment for cutting and marking diamonds, gtrksmolensk.ru reported. “The Smolensk diamond manufacturing plant continues large-scale re-equipment. The changes began after Kristall was transferred to the ownership of ALROSA in 2019. The diamond mining company connected all the diamond-cutting units into a single diamond manufacturing complex, within which the Smolensk-based plant was the main enterprise,” said Vera Perelman in a report published yesterday.

Kristall has purchased four new automatic manipulators and is going to buy another 36 at the beginning of next year. This will allow preliminary cutting of most of the blanks in automatic mode. Technologies of this level make the work process much easier and more understandable. Like the new Galaxy Meteor, for example. It is used to build a three-dimensional map of inclusions in a diamond - that is, for the most accurate identification of various defects. Thanks to this technique, it is possible to plan rough diamonds to produce the most expensive and high-clarity polished diamonds.

According to the company's management, the process of creating a technological chain based on the use of the most relevant diamond scanning systems, modern laser technology and automation of cutting processes has already been launched at Kristall. This will allow digitalizing work at all stages of processing and bringing the enterprise to a new level.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished







