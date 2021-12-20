Exclusive
Yesterday
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Smolensk’s Kristall is in the process of large-scale re-equipment
Kristall has purchased four new automatic manipulators and is going to buy another 36 at the beginning of next year. This will allow preliminary cutting of most of the blanks in automatic mode. Technologies of this level make the work process much easier and more understandable. Like the new Galaxy Meteor, for example. It is used to build a three-dimensional map of inclusions in a diamond - that is, for the most accurate identification of various defects. Thanks to this technique, it is possible to plan rough diamonds to produce the most expensive and high-clarity polished diamonds.
According to the company's management, the process of creating a technological chain based on the use of the most relevant diamond scanning systems, modern laser technology and automation of cutting processes has already been launched at Kristall. This will allow digitalizing work at all stages of processing and bringing the enterprise to a new level.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished