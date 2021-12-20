World Gold Council’s 10-year programme – ‘Gold 24/7’

The World Gold Council’s 10-year programme called Gold 24/7 will make gold accessible to everyone, all the time and in any form. The programme will also try to solve gold supply integrity and also create completely fungible markets said David Tait, CEO-World Gold Council (WGC) in an Interview published in the GJEPC magazine Solitaire.

Through the Gold 24/7 programme, WGC also plans to organise the gold produced in China or India to be sold and traded and used by markets in the United States, UK, Australia, etc. The WGC believes that if it manages to join these markets, it can virtually create a new asset class and gold can be used for financing, collateralisation, and many other uses.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





