Implementation of LVMH share buyback program

As part of its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has granted an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum of €300m of LVMH shares over a period starting from December 21, 2021, and which could last up until February 15, 2022.

The price of the shares bought under this mandate shall not exceed €950 per LVMH share as fixed by the Annual General Meeting of May 28, 2021. The shares so acquired are intended to be cancelled.

Over this period, the price paid by LVMH will be determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average price.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





