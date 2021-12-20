Exclusive
Today
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
ICRA: Hallmarking to push growth of India’s top jewellers by over 20% next year
This trend of buying hallmarked jewellery is expected to push up growth for India’s top gold and jewellery companies, including Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Senco Gold & Diamonds, by more than 20% next year.
“The industry is likely to post y-o-y growth of 15%. Organised players are expected to witness a higher-than industry growth of more than 20%, fuelled by renewed store expansion undertaken across markets, coupled with an increasing shift towards hallmarked products,” said Kaushik Das, vice-president, ICRA.
Tanishq’s CEO Ajoy Chawla said: “We have witnessed good growth in Q2 and later in the festive season flowing into the current Q3. Year-to-date (YTD) this fiscal we are witnessing a growth in new customers who are now contributing to 50% of our buyers in the current fiscal up from 45% in FY2021 YTD.” Ahammed MP, chairman of Kerala-based Malabar Gold & Diamond, said, “Adoption of hallmarking also reflects the intent of the jewellers to go for quality standardisation, thus eliminating any possibility of smuggled gold contaminating the supply chain.” The price-sensitive eastern market, where consumers stress on purity of gold, has witnessed good growth in demand this year. Kolkata based Senco Gold & Diamond’s CEO Suvankar Sen said, “ Hallmarking will help unorganized players to be included in organised business as well and simultaneously will help the organised jewellery.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished