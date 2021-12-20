Swarovski will no longer be managed by family members in the coming year

Nadja Swarovski, a board member of the Swarovski crystal manufacturing company based in Wattens, Austria, has decided to leave this business to “open a new chapter in her career,” as it was announced last Monday. This follows the departure of Swarovski CEO Robert Buchbauer and CFO Mathias Margreiter. As a result, from 2022, Swarovski will be run by hired managers for the first time in its history, news.in-24.com reported.

Nadia Swarovski, who was in charge of the brand and sustainability strategy of the 126-year-old family-owned company for many years and chaired the Swarovski Foundation, which she founded in 2013, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this family business for 26 years. “My time at the company has been an extremely rewarding journey,” she said.

The resignations at Swarovski were preceded by media-highlighted conflicts within the family clan. Thus, in mid-July this year, a group of shareholders represented by Markus Langes-Swarovski, who was the CEO before Buchbauer until March 2020, and Marina Giori-Lhota asked to change the leadership of this industrial group. They wanted to see someone at the top who is not a family member, writes news.in-24.com. Disputes among the Swarovskis also revolved around the company's location in Wattens.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





