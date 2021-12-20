Online jewelry sales in Russia in 2021 increased up to 17% of total jewelry retail sales value

An analysis of online jewelry trading in Russia over the past two years carried out within a joint project of the Association of Internet Trading Companies (Ассоциация компаний интернет-торговли, АКИТ) and the SOKOLOV jewelry brand showed that online sales in the total jewelry market reached 13% by value already in 2020, and in 2021 increased up to 17% of its total sales value, which will reach 283 billion rubles by the end of this year.

An online survey conducted on the Yandex.Vzglyad platform, which was attended by 4 400 people - men and women over 18 years old, residents of large Russian cities - found that 14% of them at least once bought a piece of jewelry on the Internet in the period from December 2019 to December 2021.

58% of those who bought jewelry online are women, mainly between the ages of 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old - 21% of the total number of survey participants who made online purchases. Among men, the group aged 35 to 44 (13%) was among the most active buyers purchasing jewelry online.

In terms of the frequency of purchases, women were also ahead of men, although the share of those who bought a piece of jewelry via the Internet once predominates for both women and men: 40% and 46% accordingly. Two purchases in the last two years were made by 35% of women and 30% of men.

Three purchases were made by 15% of women and 13% of men. The share of very active customers who made purchases 4 or more times is the same for both women and men - 11%.

At the same time, in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the share of women who made two purchases exceeds the share of those who made a single purchase and reaches 46%.

Women most often bought earrings on the Internet (46%). Earrings in general are a leader in online sales due to the universal size that does not require trying on.

Men take risks and buy rings online (29%). At the same time, only 4% of survey participants bought wedding rings online.

In terms of value, among purchases, products of the low-price segment are in the lead, 37% of them are jewelry worth up to 3,000 rubles. The reason is the high share of silver items in the structure of demand - 50% of purchases by online shoppers.

“The market's struggle to legalize online sales of jewelry and gemstones was not in vain,” said Leah Levinbuk, Vice President of the Association of Internet Trading Companies. - It took more than three years for online jewelry sales to be freely advertised, delivered in any way, paid for and, finally, analyzed. As a result, today we see an increase in online sales in a number of regions up to 40%. The most active consumer demand is in the Central, Northwestern, Ural, and Volga Federal Districts."



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





