Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Online jewelry sales in Russia in 2021 increased up to 17% of total jewelry retail sales value
An online survey conducted on the Yandex.Vzglyad platform, which was attended by 4 400 people - men and women over 18 years old, residents of large Russian cities - found that 14% of them at least once bought a piece of jewelry on the Internet in the period from December 2019 to December 2021.
58% of those who bought jewelry online are women, mainly between the ages of 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old - 21% of the total number of survey participants who made online purchases. Among men, the group aged 35 to 44 (13%) was among the most active buyers purchasing jewelry online.
In terms of the frequency of purchases, women were also ahead of men, although the share of those who bought a piece of jewelry via the Internet once predominates for both women and men: 40% and 46% accordingly. Two purchases in the last two years were made by 35% of women and 30% of men.
Three purchases were made by 15% of women and 13% of men. The share of very active customers who made purchases 4 or more times is the same for both women and men - 11%.
At the same time, in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the share of women who made two purchases exceeds the share of those who made a single purchase and reaches 46%.
Women most often bought earrings on the Internet (46%). Earrings in general are a leader in online sales due to the universal size that does not require trying on.
Men take risks and buy rings online (29%). At the same time, only 4% of survey participants bought wedding rings online.
In terms of value, among purchases, products of the low-price segment are in the lead, 37% of them are jewelry worth up to 3,000 rubles. The reason is the high share of silver items in the structure of demand - 50% of purchases by online shoppers.
“The market's struggle to legalize online sales of jewelry and gemstones was not in vain,” said Leah Levinbuk, Vice President of the Association of Internet Trading Companies. - It took more than three years for online jewelry sales to be freely advertised, delivered in any way, paid for and, finally, analyzed. As a result, today we see an increase in online sales in a number of regions up to 40%. The most active consumer demand is in the Central, Northwestern, Ural, and Volga Federal Districts."
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished