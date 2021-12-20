Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Jewelers of America announced postponement of 2022 GEM Awards
The GEM Awards have been rescheduled to take place on March 18, 2022, in New York City.
The 20th annual GEM Awards gala will honor the outstanding achievements of individuals and companies whose work raises the visibility and status of fine jewelry and watches.
“With Omicron moving quickly through the United States, the GEM Awards Committee and the Jewelers of America Board of Directors had to make a quick and tough decision to move GEM Awards. The health and safety of our guests are our top priority. We look forward to getting everyone together in March to celebrate our incredible honorees and nominees and thank everyone for their understanding,” says JA President & CEO David Bonaparte.
The 24 Karat Club Banquet, previously set to take place on January 15, will now be held on March 19.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished