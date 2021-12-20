Jewelers of America announced postponement of 2022 GEM Awards

Today News

Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, and the GEM Awards Committee have announced the 20th annual GEM Awards, originally scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2022, have been postponed due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The GEM Awards have been rescheduled to take place on March 18, 2022, in New York City.

The 20th annual GEM Awards gala will honor the outstanding achievements of individuals and companies whose work raises the visibility and status of fine jewelry and watches.

“With Omicron moving quickly through the United States, the GEM Awards Committee and the Jewelers of America Board of Directors had to make a quick and tough decision to move GEM Awards. The health and safety of our guests are our top priority. We look forward to getting everyone together in March to celebrate our incredible honorees and nominees and thank everyone for their understanding,” says JA President & CEO David Bonaparte.

The 24 Karat Club Banquet, previously set to take place on January 15, will now be held on March 19.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





