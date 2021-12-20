Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
BlueRock Diamonds restricts operations at Kareevlei due to COVID-19
BlueRock Diamonds said there were 24 reported cases of COVID-19 amongst the Kareevlei workforce and circa 50% of the employees did not report for work due to them having contact with affected employees. In all cases reported so far, no employees have experienced serious symptoms.
“Given the company’s key priority is the safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families, it has been decided to restrict operations at Kareevlei until the 3rd of January 2022. Provided that the situation does not worsen, it is intended to continue to process the stockpile of crushed ore during this period but no mining or crushing activities will take place. It is hoped that the closure will act as a circuit breaker and that full operations will restart on 3rd of January 2022 although it is not possible to predict how the pandemic will impact the company’s workforce over the coming weeks,” the diamond miner’s statement said.
According to the company, the potential impact of restricting operations on its near term cashflow has been offset to some degree by a successful private sale of a small parcel of diamonds for a total USD545,000 at an average price of USD380 per carat, which included a high value 11.2 carat stone sold for USD97,000.
Mike Houston Chairman said, “Restricting mining and crushing activities at Kareevlei is a difficult but unfortunately necessary and enforced step that we have decided to take as the health and safety of our employees is our top priority. The closure comes at a very unwelcome time as both lines are now operational, and management has been focusing on ramping up production. The Company expects to report on full year production during the middle of January where, as previously noted, the Company will be reporting 2021 production ahead of the lower end of its full year production guidance. We will continue to assess the impact of the pandemic on our operations as we move into 2022 and will report further as and when events unfold.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished