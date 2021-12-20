The MF Belgium sold diamonds and precious stones for 1.2 million euros

More than 1.2 million euros were collected at an auction of diamonds and precious stones organized by FineShop, the center for the sale of movable property of the Belgian Ministry of Finance.

According to the VRT TV channel, 71 lots, including stones seized as contraband, were put up at auctions open exclusively to diamond industry professionals.

The most expensive lots were sold for more than 454,000 and 358,000 euros, respectively.

FineShop, on behalf of the State, carries out trade in goods that are no longer used by state authorities or that have been confiscated. In 2020, these sales brought the Treasury 21 million euros.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



