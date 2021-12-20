Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
ALROSA is ramping up diamond production
“This year Yakutia received record dividends paid to the consolidated budget of the republic - almost 50 billion rubles. Of these, about 11 billion rubles were paid to the budgets of eight municipalities of the republic, which are the company’s shareholders, and this is a maximal amount in the company’s history twice exceeding the amount of dividend payments for 2020. This year's dividends exceeded the total amount of dividends paid for eight years from 2009 to 2016,” said the head of the region, according to the government media communications service.
For his part, ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said that at the beginning of the year the company had begun to increase diamond production and by the end of the year ALROSA would have produced approximately 32.5 million carats of diamonds, which is 8% more than in 2020.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished