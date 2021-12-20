ALROSA is ramping up diamond production

Today News

Summing up the results of the financial and economic activities of ALROSA in 2021, Aisen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA said that the company achieved record sales, doubled dividend payments, and increased tax payments. By the end of the year, the company has sold a record volume of rough and polished products - almost 46 million carats.

“This year Yakutia received record dividends paid to the consolidated budget of the republic - almost 50 billion rubles. Of these, about 11 billion rubles were paid to the budgets of eight municipalities of the republic, which are the company’s shareholders, and this is a maximal amount in the company’s history twice exceeding the amount of dividend payments for 2020. This year's dividends exceeded the total amount of dividends paid for eight years from 2009 to 2016,” said the head of the region, according to the government media communications service.

For his part, ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said that at the beginning of the year the company had begun to increase diamond production and by the end of the year ALROSA would have produced approximately 32.5 million carats of diamonds, which is 8% more than in 2020.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished







