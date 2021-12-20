Strong results for Christie's in 2021

Today News

The total projected sales volume organized by Christie's auction house in 2021 amounted to $7.1 (£5.2) billion, which is 54% higher than in 2020 and 22% higher than in 2019 and is also the highest figure in the last five years.

Live and online auctions brought Christie's $5.4 / £3.9 billion, private sales - $1.7 / £1.3 billion.

Сlients in each region contributed roughly one-third of Christie’s total auction sales by value: Americas 35%, EMEA 34%, and Asia 31%.

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased with our 2021 achievements. Beyond our auction and private sales results -which are exceptional, Christie’s has also made a breakthrough in new sales formats and categories, NFTS in particular. They have allowed us to showcase works by new emerging and under-represented artists, and to reach out to a new audience of younger clients. We have also made great progress in other priorities, with important investments in Asia and with our commitments to becoming carbon net-zero by 2030, and to building and sustaining a more equitable and diverse profile for our company. Growth, innovation, and responsibility remain at the forefront of our objectives for 2022.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





