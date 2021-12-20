Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
UAE Economy Ministry tells gold refineries in country to prove gold is responsibly sourced
The auditing process will follow the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s guidelines and will become mandatory for all refiners starting February 2022.
The move comes in the wake of accusations made against the UAE that it allows smuggled bullion from conflict zones to be flown into the country. Switzerland told its refineries to tighten up audits on imports from the Emirates in October to make sure illicit African gold isn’t involved.
Though the UAE government and Dubai’s commodities exchange have consistently rejected such claims, some of the criticism may be quelled through the introduction of refinery inspections. The London Bullion Market Association last year threatened to blacklist countries that didn’t meet its standards on responsible sourcing.
The ministry’s anti-money-laundering department has carried out some audits in the fourth quarter of 2021 that follow different criteria.
The UAE’s nationwide Good Delivery Standard will also start operating in February. The voluntary certification scheme will require its members -- both in and outside of the UAE -- to ‘adopt OECD guidelines about the responsible sourcing of gold,’ according to the statement.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished