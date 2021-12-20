De Beers realizes $332 mn in diamond sales holding the final trading session this year

De Beers Group announced the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for the tenth sales cycle of 2021, which fetched $332 mn, according to the Group’s press statement released today. The Group’s earnings from diamond sales in the 9th trading cycle this year reached $438 mn. The statement says, “Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the tenth sales cycle of 2021, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal weeklong duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 10 represents the expected sales value for the period 6 December to 21 December and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.”

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: “Rough diamond demand and midstream sentiment continued to be positive in the final sales cycle of 2021, although as anticipated we saw some impact on sales ahead of the seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period. Nonetheless, despite the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, our rough diamond sales for the year are higher than what we saw in 2019 before the onset of the pandemic, and much higher than our sales in 2020. Consumer demand for diamond jewellery is continuing to perform very well over the key holiday period, so we head towards the new year with positive trading conditions and industry sentiment.”



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished



