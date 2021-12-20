Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
ALROSA hosts regular finance community meeting
Due to the global pandemic, the event was held online this year. The discussion was moderated by world-renowned diamond industry expert Stephane Fischler, who has held leading positions in various industry organizations, including the World Diamond Council and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre.
Event attendees noted the continuing optimism on the rough and polished diamond markets at a time of record consumer demand for jewellery. They also noted a limited supply of rough diamonds.
Banks and funds lending to companies in the diamond pipeline’s midstream highlighted their relatively stable financial position. Over 2019-2020, a limited global supply of diamonds against a backdrop of depleted inventories has enabled the midstream to fully sell their stocks of finished goods.
Under these circumstances, the financial sector is ready to increase its volume of lending to the diamond sector, whilst also thoroughly checking potential borrowers’ credibility and the sustainability of their business models. The improved profitability of diamond cutting is making the business more attractive for new lenders, also building on the lessons learnt in previous years.
ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said: “At our previous meeting with representatives from the financial sector, we talked a lot about how our industry will develop after COVID-19: – what demand would be like and how the global economy would recover. A year has passed, but the pandemic is still with us, restricting travels around the world and affecting both business and everyday life. But despite all of this, over the past year we have witnessed an impressive recovery in the diamond industry. Consumer demand for jewellery is extremely strong. At the same time, rough diamond inventories along the system have been fully depleted, whilst the mining of diamonds in the coming years will be limited by external factors. Together, this creates an exceptional opportunity for the market’s successful development in the coming years. And we are delighted to state that financial institutions have created effective mechanisms for lending to the midstream despite all the complexities of our industry. ALROSA, in turn, confirms its commitment to a balanced sales policy, encouraging the creation of added value from our diamond buyers. This requires maintaining a constant dialogue with all parties involved. We intend to continue to adhere to this practice, which has clearly demonstrated its efficiency during the most challenging times for the industry.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished