Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
India’s cut and polished diamond export dips 20.81% in November; rough import too declines by 6.49%
Imports of rough diamond in November 2021 recorded $1039.88 mn as against $ 1112.05 mn imported in November 2020, registering a decrease of 6.49 percent.
The gross import of cut & polished diamonds was at $ 15.34 mn in November 2021 compared to $ 95.96 mn for November 2020, recording a decline of 84.02%.
During the period April 2021 - November 2021, the gross exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 16236.63 mn shows a growth of 82.2% as compared to $ 8911.49 mn for the same period of the year 2020. Whereas the gross imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 867.98 mn for the period April 2021 to November 2021 indicates a decline of 33.45% as compared to $ 1304.32 mn for the same period of the year 2020.
The imports of rough diamonds at $ 11512.30 mn in April 2021 - November 2021 have shown a growth of 129.17% compared with the imports at $ 5023.48 mn during the same period in the year 2020. In volume terms gross import of rough diamonds at 111.827 million carats during April 2021 - November 2021 has shown a growth of 84.50% compared with the imports at 60.612 million carats during the previous year.
Provisional gross export of polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period April 2021 – November 2021 at $ 819.79 mn shows a growth of 129.41% over the comparative figure of $ 357.34 mn for the same period of the year 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished