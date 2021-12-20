India’s cut and polished diamond export dips 20.81% in November; rough import too declines by 6.49%

India’s gross export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1302.78 mn in November 2021 as compared to $ 1645.19 mn in November 2020, registering a decline of 20.8 percent.

Imports of rough diamond in November 2021 recorded $1039.88 mn as against $ 1112.05 mn imported in November 2020, registering a decrease of 6.49 percent.

The gross import of cut & polished diamonds was at $ 15.34 mn in November 2021 compared to $ 95.96 mn for November 2020, recording a decline of 84.02%.

During the period April 2021 - November 2021, the gross exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 16236.63 mn shows a growth of 82.2% as compared to $ 8911.49 mn for the same period of the year 2020. Whereas the gross imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 867.98 mn for the period April 2021 to November 2021 indicates a decline of 33.45% as compared to $ 1304.32 mn for the same period of the year 2020.

The imports of rough diamonds at $ 11512.30 mn in April 2021 - November 2021 have shown a growth of 129.17% compared with the imports at $ 5023.48 mn during the same period in the year 2020. In volume terms gross import of rough diamonds at 111.827 million carats during April 2021 - November 2021 has shown a growth of 84.50% compared with the imports at 60.612 million carats during the previous year.

Provisional gross export of polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period April 2021 – November 2021 at $ 819.79 mn shows a growth of 129.41% over the comparative figure of $ 357.34 mn for the same period of the year 2020.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





