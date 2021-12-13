Undeclared diamonds seized by Delhi Customs

Today News

The Delhi Customs on December 16 seized a consignment of diamonds being sent out of India, having 1,082-carat weight, according to a report in zeenews.india.com

The officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, Delhi based on suspicion, examined a consignment declared as ‘plastic hot fix’ with a value of around $65/-

On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of 'plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hotfix pasted on it to avoid detection. The detected diamonds are valued at $0.205 mn.

The consignment, destined for Hong Kong, appears to be a unique case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo. This is one of the largest seizures of the polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





