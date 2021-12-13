Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Undeclared diamonds seized by Delhi Customs
The officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, Delhi based on suspicion, examined a consignment declared as ‘plastic hot fix’ with a value of around $65/-
On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of 'plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hotfix pasted on it to avoid detection. The detected diamonds are valued at $0.205 mn.
The consignment, destined for Hong Kong, appears to be a unique case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo. This is one of the largest seizures of the polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished