Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
Yesterday
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Âme boutique interior declared best in the world in 2021
The New York boutique of Âme Jewelry was awarded the World Special Prize for the best interior in the Shops & Stores category by Prix Versailles 2021. The organization’s secretariat announced the winners of this year’s World Prizes on December 15.
Located on 132 Spring St. in the trendy Soho neighborhood, the Âme boutique interior results from the collaboration between Baranowitz + Kronenberg Architects and Âme creative director Elinor Avni.
“Âme Jewelry’s distinctive design concepts, the feel and look of the pieces, as well our special lab-grown diamond cuts, all were successfully interpreted and translated by Baranowitz + Kronenberg Architects into the architectural design and execution of our boutique’s interior. With this prize, Prix Versailles also recognizes the unique craftsmanship of the design elements of the Âme jewelry lines, as reflected in the store’s interior design,” Avni said.
“The Âme vision is to transform the fundamentals of the jewelry industry by fusing contemporary design with state-of-the-art technology. Our New York boutique design is a tangible expression of this endeavor. We, therefore, appreciate that the jury of the Prix Versailles recognized our vision and honored us with this prestigious award,” Âme CEO Alex Popov said.
The Âme New York flagship store showcases its exquisite collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry pieces. It takes customers through rolled stainless steel curtained walls and suspended vertical rods.
The Âme boutique concept is the consolidation of the past, present, and future, merging the historic architecture of New York City with a cutting-edge contemporary design.
The boutique’s steel walls represent the shadows cast from undulating cast-iron facades found around Lower Manhattan, with the duality of the historic architecture and cutting-edge modern reflecting the very soul of Âme.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished