Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
Yesterday
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Shree Ramkrishna Exports says cooperation between Russia and India in diamond industry is developing and growing
SRK operates in Surat in India’s western state of Gujarat, a diamond processing hub in this country. The company said the cooperation between the two countries in the diamond trade is expanding at a rapid pace.
According to the businessman, in general, the Surat diamond manufacturing industry processes from 30% to 35% of Russian diamonds. A large number of rough diamonds come to India from Africa and India also has its own diamonds. The Indian diamond industry is no longer possible without precious stones from Russia.
Alexander Rybas, Russia’s trade representative in India told TASS that statistically, the Russian-Indian trade in diamonds went up 1.8 times for three quarters of 2021 compared with the same period of the previous year. “As of the end of September 2021, diamonds worth nearly $ 700 million were delivered directly from Russia to India,” Rybas said.
At the same time, it should be noted, the TASS report said, that historically, part of the Russian-Indian diamond trade is carried out through third countries, therefore, in reality, even more Russian stones entered India.
As ALROSA's representative in India told the news agency, cooperation with Indian partners goes far beyond trade relations. The ties are becoming more multifaceted - Indian customers come to Russia to set up diamond cutting facilities, and diamond manufacturing factories have already emerged in the country built with the participation of Indian capital in Vladivostok, where ALROSA also supplies diamonds.
For his part, Arpit Narola welcomes ALROSA's support during the pandemic, saying that the entire diamond industry in India received this support – supplies of rough diamonds from Russia, which gave a boost to the market.
Savji Bhai Dholakia agreed with this, saying that the supply of stones by ALROSA supported the processing of diamonds in Surat.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished