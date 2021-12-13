Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Endiama puts an end to “abuses” at Catoca
Sources familiar with the situation said that this intention is irreversible and that the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Participations (Gestão de Activos e Participações do Estado, IGAPE), as representative of the State shareholder in public companies, has also been informed about the matter.
At the heart of the differences, Endiama alleges successive interference and insubordination by entities linked to AlRosa, which do not obey to the authorities designated by the Angolan counterpart, in a clear disrespect and violation of national sovereignty.
The procedure, according to Endiama, threatens the fulfillment of the outlined objectives, which is why the diamond company makes it known that it will oppose all the decisions taken so far by the joint body.
"Endiama sees itself under the duty and obligation to reverse the concessions made so far, as our good faith has been used to implement a system that clashes with our institutional duty to help the State preserve sovereignty over the mineral resources”, the source added.
Sociedade Mineira de Catoca Lda is an Angolan company engaged in prospecting, exploring, recovering and marketing diamonds, formed by Endiama (Angola) with 41 percent, Alrosa (Russia) with 41 percent and Lev Leviev International – LLI ( China) with 18 percent.
Catoca is the fourth largest open-pit mine in the world and the largest company in the diamond subsector in Angola, being responsible for extracting more than 75 percent of Angola's diamonds. The Catoca diamond mine, or simply Catoca mine, is a diamond mine in operation since 1996. It is located in the territory of the municipality of Saurimo, province of Lunda-Sul. The mine occupies an area 639 000 square meters and employs more than 3,300 employees.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished