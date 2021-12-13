Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
Today
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement – again
The agreement was due to expire at the end of 2020, but was extended to the end of 2021 and now the end of 2022.
De Beers said the extension would give the company and Gaborone time to complete discussions regarding the contract renewal.
The diamond group said good progress was recorded this year.
De Beers brought the Diamond Trading Company (DTC) to Botswana under the current deal, which also saw paved the way for the country to receive 15% of the total Debswana output for sale by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
The extension of the current sales agreement will further put a dent in President Mokgweetsi Masisi's plans to boost a young diamond polishing and cutting industry.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished