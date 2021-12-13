Diamcor sells 5,400cts for $1.1mln

Diamcor Mining has sold 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa, representing an increase of about 175.66 carats compared to the previously projected 2,750 carats.

The total rough diamonds delivered, tendered, and sold for the current quarter have now reached 5,442.57 carats, an increase of 25% over the previous quarter sales.

It said the sale of the 5,442.57 carats generated gross revenues of about $1.1 million, which resulted in a combined average price of $197.48 per carat for the period.

“We are pleased with the increase in the total rough diamonds tendered and sold in the current quarter, and our focus remains on optimising processing volumes and recoveries based on the phase one upgrades for the balance of December and the upcoming quarter,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

“The sales achieved in the current quarter are affected by the variability in time frames between the delivery of rough diamonds and their eventual tender and sale, however, we continue to believe the positive impact of these upgrades will continue to be demonstrated in the coming quarters.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





