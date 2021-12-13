Exclusive
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
Yesterday
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
First female president appointed for Diavik Diamond Mine
Angela Bigg, previously general manager, Operations at Diavik, will be the first female to lead the mine and its 1,100 employees. She joined the Diavik team in November of 2017 as vice president, Finance.
Rio Tinto Minerals chief executive Sinead Kaufman said: “Angela has a deep knowledge of our people and our operations, as well as established relationships with local communities. I’m delighted she will be Diavik’s first female president, as we continue to focus on supplying customers with high-quality, responsibly sourced Canadian diamonds while preparing to leave a positive legacy in partnership with our community and government partners.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished