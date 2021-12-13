First female president appointed for Diavik Diamond Mine

Rio Tinto has appointed Angela Bigg president and chief operating officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine. She succeeds Richard Storrie, who has decided to leave the company.

Angela Bigg, previously general manager, Operations at Diavik, will be the first female to lead the mine and its 1,100 employees. She joined the Diavik team in November of 2017 as vice president, Finance.

Rio Tinto Minerals chief executive Sinead Kaufman said: “Angela has a deep knowledge of our people and our operations, as well as established relationships with local communities. I’m delighted she will be Diavik’s first female president, as we continue to focus on supplying customers with high-quality, responsibly sourced Canadian diamonds while preparing to leave a positive legacy in partnership with our community and government partners.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





