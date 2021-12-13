Exclusive

Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...

Yesterday

China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky

China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...

13 december 2021

How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...

06 december 2021

The indelicate balance of ethics against profit

I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...

29 november 2021

Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost

The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...

22 november 2021

First female president appointed for Diavik Diamond Mine

Today
Rio Tinto has appointed Angela Bigg president and chief operating officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine. She succeeds Richard Storrie, who has decided to leave the company.
Angela Bigg, previously general manager, Operations at Diavik, will be the first female to lead the mine and its 1,100 employees. She joined the Diavik team in November of 2017 as vice president, Finance. 
Rio Tinto Minerals chief executive Sinead Kaufman said: “Angela has a deep knowledge of our people and our operations, as well as established relationships with local communities. I’m delighted she will be Diavik’s first female president, as we continue to focus on supplying customers with high-quality, responsibly sourced Canadian diamonds while preparing to leave a positive legacy in partnership with our community and government partners.

Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


