Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
Today
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Christie’s Paris Joaillerie sale achieved €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million
Leading the sale was a Boucheron ruby ring weighing 7.05 carats which fetched €980,000/$1,100,438, selling 10 ten times its pre-sale estimate.
Further highlights included a magnificent Cartier Belle Epoque diamond bow brooch, featuring a 4.92 carats old-cut cushion diamond, sold for €375,000/$422,995.
Following the success of another necklace by Jean Fouquet sold last July and establishing a new world auction record selling for €980,000, a superb aquamarine and coral necklace by the same designer was acquired for €300,000/$338,396.
Violaine d’Astorg, Head of the Jewels department and Mafalda Chenu, Specialist comment: “The strong results demonstrate once again the strength of the market for vintage jewels and the appetite for iconic signature pieces such as Jean Fouquet’s superb Art Deco aquamarine and coral necklace, selling for €300,000 and doubled its pre-sale estimate. Jewels from the 70’s and 80’s have risen sharply such as an Animal-themed “Zebra” bracelet by Cartier with diamonds and emeralds selling for €81,250 against a pre-sale estimate of €15,000-25,000.”
