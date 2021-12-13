Christie’s Paris Joaillerie sale achieved €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million

Today News

The sale which took place online from 30 November to 14 December, achieved a total of €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million selling 86% by lot, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.

Leading the sale was a Boucheron ruby ring weighing 7.05 carats which fetched €980,000/$1,100,438, selling 10 ten times its pre-sale estimate.

Further highlights included a magnificent Cartier Belle Epoque diamond bow brooch, featuring a 4.92 carats old-cut cushion diamond, sold for €375,000/$422,995.

Following the success of another necklace by Jean Fouquet sold last July and establishing a new world auction record selling for €980,000, a superb aquamarine and coral necklace by the same designer was acquired for €300,000/$338,396.

Violaine d’Astorg, Head of the Jewels department and Mafalda Chenu, Specialist comment: “The strong results demonstrate once again the strength of the market for vintage jewels and the appetite for iconic signature pieces such as Jean Fouquet’s superb Art Deco aquamarine and coral necklace, selling for €300,000 and doubled its pre-sale estimate. Jewels from the 70’s and 80’s have risen sharply such as an Animal-themed “Zebra” bracelet by Cartier with diamonds and emeralds selling for €81,250 against a pre-sale estimate of €15,000-25,000.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





