Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive
“We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and has a strong track record of creating value through the development of mining projects in Africa,” said company chairperson Al Gourley.
“He has the right mix of geological, financial and management skills to lead the development of the highly prospective Labola project in Burkina Faso that Diamond Fields is in the process of acquiring.”
McGloin was the chairperson and chief executive of Amara Mining as it progressed the Yaoure project in Côte d’Ivoire from discovery through to feasibility study and oversaw a growth in the resource base from 200,000 oz to over 6 million oz.
He is a geologist and graduate of Camborne School of Mines and spent his early career as a geologist in Southern Africa before working across the continent within the mining industry and subsequently moving into consultancy.
Diamond Fields is an exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia.
In Namibia, the company owns several offshore diamond mining licenses including the ML 111 concession which has a ten-year mining license, effective until 4 December 2025.
It is developing the Beravina project in Madagascar, an advanced high-grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished