Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive

TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022.

“We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and has a strong track record of creating value through the development of mining projects in Africa,” said company chairperson Al Gourley.

“He has the right mix of geological, financial and management skills to lead the development of the highly prospective Labola project in Burkina Faso that Diamond Fields is in the process of acquiring.”

McGloin was the chairperson and chief executive of Amara Mining as it progressed the Yaoure project in Côte d’Ivoire from discovery through to feasibility study and oversaw a growth in the resource base from 200,000 oz to over 6 million oz.

He is a geologist and graduate of Camborne School of Mines and spent his early career as a geologist in Southern Africa before working across the continent within the mining industry and subsequently moving into consultancy.

Diamond Fields is an exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia.

In Namibia, the company owns several offshore diamond mining licenses including the ML 111 concession which has a ten-year mining license, effective until 4 December 2025.

It is developing the Beravina project in Madagascar, an advanced high-grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





