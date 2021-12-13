Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022
The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier for $98.1 million.
It said the latest tender cycle included a 295.8 carat white stone from the Cullinan mine that was sold for $13.9 million to Stargems DMCC.
The tender cycle also included the first parcel sold on behalf of Williamson Diamonds post the restart of operations.
Petra said a total of 26,611 carats were sold from the Williamson parcel, including a 32.32-carat exceptional pink diamond which sold for $13.8 million to Diacore International.
The balance of goods from the Williamson parcel was sold for $6.4 million, averaging $241 per carat.
“These strong sales results are further evidence of the robust health of the diamond pipeline,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“The rough market is currently being driven by strong sales of polished diamonds and increased demand from the manufacturing centres, which in turn reflects positive end consumer markets, particularly in the run-up to the festive selling season.”
He said demand at the latest tender cycle appeared to span across the entire spectrum of rough assortments and sizes and reflects the real shortages of quality goods further to the recent contraction of global rough supply.
Petra has sold about 1,6 million carats since the beginning of the fiscal year 2022 for 264.7 million dollars.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished