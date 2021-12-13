Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations
It said the shareholders approved the interim dividend and capital loan repayment at the recently held General Assembly in Angola following a strong operating and financial performance by Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) in 2021.
Of the $13.6 million, $10 million would be a repayment of Lucapa’s capital loan to SML, while $3.6 million would be the company’s 40% share of a $10 million SML interim dividend, net of withholding tax.
The capital loan to SML by Lucapa was used for alluvial exploration and mine development programmes and following the $10 million repayments, the loan balance was now $17 million.
The Lulo mine had been in commercial production since 2015.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished