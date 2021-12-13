Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Petra sells a 50% stake in Williamson Diamonds
Caspian is a long-term technical services contractor at the Williamson Mine in Tanzania.
WDL is currently 75% owned by Petra, 25% owned by the government of Tanzania, however, further to the framework agreement with the latter, the former’s effective interest is due to decrease to 63% while that of the government will increase to 37%.
Upon completion of the transaction, Petra and Caspian will each indirectly hold a 31.5% stake in WDL but with Petra retaining a controlling interest in WDL.
“Our new arrangement with Caspian, following the Framework Agreement signed with the Government of Tanzania on 13 December, puts Williamson on a very solid basis for the future,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
“The reduction in Petra’s equity interest into WDL, from 75% to 31.5% while still retaining control, both reduces Petra’s exposure in line with our stated objectives outlined in our Preliminary Results while maintaining a share of the upside that we believe exists following the signing of the Framework Agreement with the Government who continue as partners.”
Caspian’s purchase will be funded through the settlement of $11.1 million of past technical services payments owed by WDL to Caspian, including services rendered during the recent restart of operations following the care and maintenance period.
The remaining amount would be funded by Caspian rendering $3.9 million of technical services to WDL in order to ramp up operations at the Williamson Mine.
The parties are seeking to obtain all approvals by the end of the first half of 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished