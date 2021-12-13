The search for diamonds will resume in the Arkhangelsk region

16 december 2021 News

Geological prospecting for diamonds will continue in the Arkhangelsk region. This was reported by the Regnum agency with reference to the governor of the region Alexander Tsybulsky.

"In the coming years, a new stage of geological exploration will begin in the region. Research will be conducted on diamonds. In addition, a joint working group will be created with Rosnedra, which will deal with the prospects of the availability of hydrocarbon raw materials on the territory of the Arkhangelsk region," the governor wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall that two companies are engaged in diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk region - AGD Diamonds and Severalmaz (AK ALROSA).

AGD Diamonds is developing the V. Grib deposit in the Mezen district, which is one of the largest in Russia. Severalmaz is developing the Lomonosov deposit, consisting of 6 kimberlite pipes with total resources of more than 115 million carats of rough diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



