Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
The search for diamonds will resume in the Arkhangelsk region
"In the coming years, a new stage of geological exploration will begin in the region. Research will be conducted on diamonds. In addition, a joint working group will be created with Rosnedra, which will deal with the prospects of the availability of hydrocarbon raw materials on the territory of the Arkhangelsk region," the governor wrote in his Telegram channel.
Recall that two companies are engaged in diamond mining in the Arkhangelsk region - AGD Diamonds and Severalmaz (AK ALROSA).
AGD Diamonds is developing the V. Grib deposit in the Mezen district, which is one of the largest in Russia. Severalmaz is developing the Lomonosov deposit, consisting of 6 kimberlite pipes with total resources of more than 115 million carats of rough diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished