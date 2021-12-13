World’s largest blue sapphire unveiled near Colombo

16 december 2021 News

The sapphire, which was put on display at the home of one of the gem pit owners in south of Colombo, was blessed by a group of Buddhist monks who chanted blessings for the gemstone before it was unveiled, as per a report in reuters.com.

The Sri Lankan authorities who put on show what they said was the world's largest natural corundum blue sapphire, weighing 310 kilograms said that the gem was found in a gem pit about three months ago.

The stone was found in the gem-rich Ratnapura area where local people had previously found the world's largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard by accident Ratnapura is known as the gem capital of the South Asian country, which is a leading exporter of sapphires and other precious gems.

Local gemologists, who have examined the sapphire, said it was one of the rarest gems in the world as it weighed more than 300 kilograms. International organisations are yet to certify the precious stone.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





