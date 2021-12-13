De Beers appoints new group managed operations MD

16 december 2021 News

De Beers has appointed Thembinkosi Moses Madondo as the new managing director of the group managed operations, effective from 1 January 2022.

He takes over from Nompumelelo ‘Mpumi’ Zikalala who was recently appointed as the chief executive of Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore business.

Madondo joins De Beers from AngloGold Ashanti where he is Senior Vice President: Innovation and Technology.

“Moses brings extensive knowledge of the mining sector, an innate understanding of strategy and innovation, and outstanding operational leadership,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“He is the ideal candidate to lead our Managed Operations business as we continue the successful delivery of the $2 billion Venetia Underground Project in South Africa and maintain strong operational performance at Gahcho Kué mine in Canada.”

The creation of De Beers group managed operations, which comprises of De Beers’ mining operations in Canada and South Africa in 2019 was necessitated by the group’s reduced mining footprint in South Africa and Canada due to the closures of Snap Lake and Voorspoed Mines, along with the imminent closure of Victor Mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





