Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
De Beers appoints new group managed operations MD
He takes over from Nompumelelo ‘Mpumi’ Zikalala who was recently appointed as the chief executive of Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore business.
Madondo joins De Beers from AngloGold Ashanti where he is Senior Vice President: Innovation and Technology.
“Moses brings extensive knowledge of the mining sector, an innate understanding of strategy and innovation, and outstanding operational leadership,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“He is the ideal candidate to lead our Managed Operations business as we continue the successful delivery of the $2 billion Venetia Underground Project in South Africa and maintain strong operational performance at Gahcho Kué mine in Canada.”
The creation of De Beers group managed operations, which comprises of De Beers’ mining operations in Canada and South Africa in 2019 was necessitated by the group’s reduced mining footprint in South Africa and Canada due to the closures of Snap Lake and Voorspoed Mines, along with the imminent closure of Victor Mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished