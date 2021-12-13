Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Debmarine Namibia's new diamond recovery vessel to sail to Namibia ‘soon’
“The vessel is nearing completion and will soon sail to Namibia, where she will join the rest of the fleet in recovering marine diamonds safely and sustainably and contribute to building a lasting legacy of marine diamond mining in Namibia,” Debmarine was quoted as saying by Namibia Economist.
The AMV3 took her maiden voyage to the Port of Cape Town from Romania on 19 August where it is currently being fitted with its mission equipment comprising of the bottom crawler that collects sludge and the treatment plant that separates the diamonds from the sludge.
The vessel is expected to boost Debmarine’s output by about 500 000 carats.
The construction of the vessel began in May 2019.
Debmarine Namibia currently operates five diamond recovery vessels as well as one exploration and sampling vessel.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished