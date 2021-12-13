Debmarine Namibia's new diamond recovery vessel to sail to Namibia ‘soon’

16 december 2021 News

Debmarine Namibia’s new N$7 billion diamond recovery vessel, Additional Mining Vessel #3 (AMV3) is expected to make its second voyage to Namibia “soon”, according to local media reports.

“The vessel is nearing completion and will soon sail to Namibia, where she will join the rest of the fleet in recovering marine diamonds safely and sustainably and contribute to building a lasting legacy of marine diamond mining in Namibia,” Debmarine was quoted as saying by Namibia Economist.

The AMV3 took her maiden voyage to the Port of Cape Town from Romania on 19 August where it is currently being fitted with its mission equipment comprising of the bottom crawler that collects sludge and the treatment plant that separates the diamonds from the sludge.

The vessel is expected to boost Debmarine’s output by about 500 000 carats.

The construction of the vessel began in May 2019.

Debmarine Namibia currently operates five diamond recovery vessels as well as one exploration and sampling vessel.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





